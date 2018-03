March 28 (Reuters) - KARDAN NV:

* Q4 2017: €2.8 MILLION NET LOSS TO EQUITY HOLDERS (Q4 2016: LOSS OF € 22.1 MILLION),

* FY LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EUR 30.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 53.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RESULTS ARE TO A LARGE EXTENT DEPENDENT ON CURRENCY MOVEMENTS AND THEREFORE COMPANY CANNOT GIVE GUIDANCE