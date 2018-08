Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kardex AG:

* HY GROUP’S BOOKINGS OF EUR 246.0 MILLION WERE UP 17.6% COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* NET REVENUES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AMOUNTED TO EUR 195.1 MILLION, A GROWTH OF 9.2%

* ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED BY 32.0% TO EUR 222.1 MILLION BY END OF H1