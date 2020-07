BRIEF-Kardex Expects Decline In Bookings And Earnings

July 8 (Reuters) - KARDEX HOLDING AG:

* EXPECTS DECLINE IN BOOKINGS AND EARNINGS

* EXPECTS A TEMPORARY SLOWDOWN IN POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT OF REVENUES IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR AND A RELATED DECLINE IN PROFITABILITY

* IN FIRST HALF OF 2020 BOOKINGS OF KARDEX ARE ALMOST 15% LOWER THAN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR UNDER REVIEW ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW A DECLINE IN REVENUES OF AROUND 10% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* ASSUMES THAT BOOKINGS SITUATION WILL GRADUALLY RECOVER IN COMING MONTHS UNTIL END OF YEAR

* H1 EBIT MARGIN OF KARDEX IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 2% BELOW SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR