March 4 (Reuters) - Kardex AG:

* FY REVENUE UP 12.6% TO EUR 423.4 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW CHF 480.6 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS INCREASES FROM CHF 3.60 TO CHF 4.00

* FY NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 20.4% TO EUR 38.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)