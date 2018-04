BRIEF-Karen Singer Interested In Investing Further Capital Into Alaska Communications Systems

April 24 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* KAREN SINGER SAYS HAS CONTINUED TO ENGAGE WITH ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS REGARDING SETTLEMENT OF POTENTIAL PROXY CONTEST AT 2018 MEETING, AMONG OTHER THINGS

* KAREN SINGER SAYS IS INTERESTED IN INVESTING FURTHER CAPITAL INTO ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP - SEC FILING

* KAREN SINGER SAYS IS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING AN ADDITIONAL 10% OF THE COMMON STOCK IN ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS

* KAREN SINGER SAYS IS INTERESTED IN BACKSTOPPING ISSUANCE OF UP TO $15 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK OF ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS AT $2 PER SHARE