April 30 (Reuters) - Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc :

* KAREN SINGER SAYS ON APRIL 27, SENT LETTER IN RESPONSE TO ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS’ PURPORTED REJECTION, BY LETTER DATED APRIL 26 - SEC FILING

* KAREN SINGER SAYS TAR HOLDINGS REMAINS OPEN TO ENGAGING WITH ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TO REACH MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION