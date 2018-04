BRIEF-Karmin Engages Financial Advisor To Review Strategic Alternatives

April 5 (Reuters) - Karmin Exploration Inc:

* KARMIN ENGAGES FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO REVIEW STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* ‍UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH RESPECT TO ITS 30% CARRIED INTEREST IN ARIPUANÃ ZINC LEAD COPPER SILVER PROJECT​

* ‍IN CONNECTION WITH STRATEGIC REVIEW CO HAS ENGAGED CIBC WORLD MARKETS INC. TO ACT AS ITS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR​

* STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES UNDER CONSIDERATION WILL INCLUDE FINANCING ALTERNATIVES FOR ITS PARTICIPATION IN DEVELOPMENT OF ARIPUANÃ