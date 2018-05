BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.03

May 14 (Reuters) - Karnalyte Resources Inc:

* KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC. OUTLINES UPDATED STRATEGIC PLAN AND ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC - INTENDS TO DIVERSIFY ITS BUSINESS INTO TWO FERTILIZER PRODUCTS - POTASH AND NITROGEN

* KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* KARNALYTE RESOURCES INC - IS NOW ACTIVELY EXPLORING POSSIBILITY OF DEVELOPING A SMALL-SCALE AMMONIA/UREA PLANT TO BE LOCATED IN CENTRAL SASKATCHEWAN

* KARNALYTE RESOURCES-BOARD TO ASK SHAREHOLDERS AT UPCOMING SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS TO APPROVE CHANGE OF CO’S NAME TO “ALERE CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS INC”

* KARNALYTE RESOURCES - IN 2018 PLANS TO CONTINUE REVIEW OF THROUGHPUT SCENARIOS, POTENTIAL COST SAVINGS IN CAPITAL, OPERATING COSTS FOR POTASH PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: