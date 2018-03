March 1 (Reuters) - Karo Pharma Ab:

* SAYS ‍ACQUIRES A PRODUCT PORTFOLIO FROM DANISH PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LEO PHARMA A/S FOR 260 MEURO, EFFECTIVE FROM 4TH OF APRIL 2018.​

* ‍ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED BY A COMBINATION OF NEW LOANS AND VIA A RIGHTS ISSUE​