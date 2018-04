April 4 (Reuters) - KARO PHARMA AB:

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KARO PHARMA HAS RESOLVED ON A FULLY GUARANTEED RIGHTS ISSUE SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* IS EXPECTED TO RECEIVE ISSUE PROCEEDS AMOUNTING TO ABOUT SEK 1.3 BILLION BEFORE TRANSACTION COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)