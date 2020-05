May 8 (Reuters) - Karo Pharma AB:

* KARO PHARMA ACQUIRES PEVARYL[®] BRAND PORTFOLIO FROM CILAG GMBH INTERNATIONAL, AN AFFILIATE OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

* SIGNING AND CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF REMAINING EUROPEAN RIGHTS TO PEVARYL

* DEAL FOR 58 MEUR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)