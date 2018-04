BRIEF-Karo Pharma Determines Terms For Rights Issue

April 30 (Reuters) - Karo Pharma AB:

* THE TERMS FOR KARO PHARMA’S RIGHTS ISSUE HAVE BEEN DETERMINED

* FOR EACH EXISTING SHARE HELD AT RECORD DATE, SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE ONE (1) SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE HAS BEEN SET AT SEK 24.00 PER SHARE

* RIGHTS ISSUE WILL AT MOST RAISE SEK 1,314.7 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* ISSUANCE OF A MAXIMUM OF 54,777,594 NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* TWO (2) SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS ENTITLING HOLDER TO SUBSCRIBE FOR ONE (1) ORDINARY NEW SHARE (I.E. A SUBSCRIPTION RATIO OF 1:2)

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD WILL RUN BETWEEN 14 MAY 2018 UNTIL 29 MAY 2018