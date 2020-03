March 27 (Reuters) - Karo Pharma AB:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KARO PHARMA AKTIEBOLAG HAS RESOLVED TO POSTPONE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO 25 MAY, 2020.

* PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED DATE FOR MEETING WAS 29 APRIL 2020.

* DELAY IS DUE TO INCREASED CONCERN OF SPREAD OF COVID-19 WITH RELATED SAFETY OF PARTICIPANTS