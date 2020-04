BRIEF-Karo Pharma Q1 EBIT Up At SEK 104.1 Million

April 29 (Reuters) - Karo Pharma AB:

* Q1 NET SALES AT SEK 793.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 420.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBIT AMOUNTED TO MSEK 104.1 (87.4) CORRESPONDING TO A 19% GROWTH

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA* AMOUNTED TO MSEK 213.2 (153.0) CORRESPONDING TO A 39% GROWTH

* ORGANIC GROWTH OF 27% WAS POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 CRISIS DRIVING INCREASED SALES WITHIN PAIN, COUGH & COLD, DERMATOLOGY AND RX PHARMA CATEGORIES

* MAIN DRIVER BEHIND STRONG SALES GROWTH WAS BUILD-UP OF INVENTORIES ACROSS WHOLESALERS, PHARMACIES, AND PRIVATE HOMES

* EXPECTS THIS ONE-OFF EFFECT PARTIALLY WILL BE REVERSED IN REMAINING THREE QUARTERS OF YEAR, NOTABLY IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)