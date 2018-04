April 26 (Reuters) - Karo Pharma AB:

* KARO PHARMA DOUBLES SALES AND EARNINGS IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* Q1 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO MSEK 267.1 (139.3), EQUIVALENT TO AN INCREASE OF 91.7%

* Q1 GROSS MARGIN WAS 56.8% (53.7%) FOR PERIOD

* Q1 EBITDA AMOUNTED TO MSEK 88.7 (43.7)