Feb 19 (Reuters) - Karo Pharma AB:

* KARO PHARMA AB - OCT-DEC NET SALES AMOUNTED TO MSEK 649.3 (463.3)

* KARO PHARMA AB - OCT-DEC ADJUSTED EBITDA* AMOUNTED TO MSEK 151.4 (165.4)

* KARO PHARMA AB - GROSS MARGIN WAS 46.8% (55.7%) FOR OCT-DEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)