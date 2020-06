June 12 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB:

* KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT’S PORTFOLIO COMPANY APREA THERAPEUTICS PRESENTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM A PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF APR-246 AND AZACITIDINE IN MDS AND AML

* OVERALL RESPONSE RATE (ORR) OF 28 EVALUABLE MDS PATIENTS REACHED 75%, WITH A 57% COMPLETE REMISSION (CR) RATE