April 13 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB:

* REG-KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT MAKES A PARTIAL SALE OF ITS HOLDINGS IN THE PORTFOLIO COMPANY APREA THERAPEUTICS AND RECEIVES A NET OF SEK 59 MILLION

* KAROLINSKA - KDEV INVESTMENT'S HOLDING REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY 9.5 PERCENT OF TOTAL NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES IN APREA