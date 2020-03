March 27 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB:

* REG-KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT INVESTS IN VACCINE PROJECT TO COMBAT SERIOUS VIRAL DISEASES

* HAS MADE AN INVESTMENT IN SVENSKA VACCINFABRIKEN PRODUKTION AB

* AS A RESULT OF INITIAL INVESTMENT, KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT WILL OWN FIVE PERCENT OF SHARES IN SVF

* PROJECTS ARE CURRENTLY IN PRECLINICAL PHASE AND FIRST CLINICAL TRIALS COULD POTENTIALLY BE INITIATED IN 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)