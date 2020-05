May 11 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB:

* KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT’ S PORTFOLIO COMPANY OSSDSIGN GRANTED FULL REIMBURSEMENT FOR ITS IMPLANT PRODUCT IN JAPAN

* OSSDSIGN CRANIAL PSI IS EXPECTED TO BECOME AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING Q3 OF 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)