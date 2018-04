April 25 (Reuters) - KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB:

* NET PROFIT/LOSS FOR Q1 WAS SEK -19.7 MILLION (SEK -25.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017)

* NET SALES TOTALLED SEK 0.7 MILLION DURING Q1 OF 2018 (SEK 0.6 MILLION DURING Q1 OF 2017)

