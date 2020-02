Feb 13 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB:

* NET SALES TOTALLED SEK 0.7 MILLION DURING Q4 OF 2019 (SEK 0.9 MILLION DURING Q4 OF 2018)

* NET PROFIT FOR Q4 WAS SEK 328.8 MILLION (SEK 14.9 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2018)

* WILL NOT PROPOSE ANY DIVIDEND FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019