Oct 4 (Reuters) - KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB:

* REG-KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT‘S PORTFOLIO COMPANY UMECRINE COGNITION SECURES FINANCING FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE DRUG CANDIDATE GR3027 AGAINST SLEEP DISORDERS

* ‍HAS CLOSED A FINANCING ROUND RAISING SEK 20 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)