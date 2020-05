BRIEF-Karolinska Development's Portfolio Company Umecrine Cognition Presents Positive Additional Results From Phase 2A Study Of Golexanolone

May 8 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB:

* REG-KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT’S PORTFOLIO COMPANY UMECRINE COGNITION PRESENTS POSITIVE ADDITIONAL RESULTS FROM A PHASE 2A STUDY OF GOLEXANOLONE

* TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 2A STUDY OF GOLEXANOLONE IN PATIENTS WITH LIVER CIRRHOSIS AND MILD HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY (HE) WAS PRESENTED IN APRIL 2020

* SUBJECTS IN ALL TREATMENT GROUPS SHOWED DIRECTIONALLY FAVORABLE IMPROVEMENTS IN COGNITIVE FUNCTION

* UMECRINE COGNITION WILL REVISIT DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY FOR GOLEXANOLONE, IN ORDER TO OPTIMIZE VALUE OF ITS DRUG CANDIDATE BASED ON THESE ENCOURAGING FINDING