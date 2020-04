BRIEF-Karolinska Reports Top-Line Data From Clinical Phase 2A Study Of Drug Candidate Golexanolone In Patients At Risk Of Developing Hepatic Encephalopathy

April 3 (Reuters) - Karolinska Development AB:

* KAROLINSKA-REPORTED TOP-LINE DATA FROM CLINICAL PHASE 2A STUDY OF DRUG CANDIDATE GOLEXANOLONE IN PATIENTS AT RISK OF DEVELOPING HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY

* KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB - PHASE 2A STUDY OF DRUG CANDIDATE GOLEXANOLONE DEMONSTRATE POSITIVE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY PROFILE

* KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB - NO INDICATIONS OF CLINICAL EFFECTS COULD BE OBSERVED IN CLINICAL PHASE 2A STUDY OF DRUG CANDIDATE GOLEXANOLONE

* KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT - RESULTS FROM PHASE 2A STUDY TO BE FURTHER ANALYZED TO EVALUATE IF CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF GOLEXANOLONE IS MERITED

* KAROLINSKA DEVELOPMENT AB - DECISION TO EVALUATE IF CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF GOLEXANOLONE IS MERITED IS PLANNED WITHIN Q2 OF 2020