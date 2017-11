Nov 27 (Reuters) - Karrie International Holdings Ltd :

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$81.2 MILLION UP 6 PCT‍​

* ‍BOARD DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF HK1.6 CENTS PER SHARE​

* HY‍ REVENUE HK$1.45 BILLION, UP 11%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: