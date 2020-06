BRIEF-Karuna Announces Positive Outcome Of End-Of-Phase 2 Meeting With FDA For Karxt For Schizophrenia

June 23 (Reuters) - Karuna Therapeutics Inc:

* KARUNA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE OUTCOME OF END-OF-PHASE 2 MEETING WITH THE FDA FOR KARXT FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACUTE PSYCHOSIS IN PATIENTS WITH SCHIZOPHRENIA

* KARUNA THERAPEUTICS INC - ON TRACK TO INITIATE PHASE 3 PROGRAM, INCLUDING EFFICACY AND OPEN-LABEL LONG-TERM SAFETY TRIALS, BY END OF 2020

* KARUNA THERAPEUTICS - IN PHASE 2 TRIAL, KARXT DEMONSTRATED ROBUST EFFICACY ON PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES AND WAS WELL TOLERATED

* KARUNA THERAPEUTICS - PLANS TO INITIATE 2 INPATIENT TRIALS EVALUATING EFFICACY OF KARXT FOR TREATMENT OF ACUTE PSYCHOSIS IN ADULTS WITH SCHIZOPHRENIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: