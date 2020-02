BRIEF-Karyopharm And Promedico Enter Agreement To Commercialize Xpovio (Selinexor) In Israel

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* KARYOPHARM AND PROMEDICO, A MEMBER OF THE NEOPHARM GROUP, ENTER INTO AN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT TO COMMERCIALIZE XPOVIO® (SELINEXOR) IN ISRAEL

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS - RETAINED EXCLUSIVE PRODUCTION RIGHTS AND WILL SUPPLY FINISHED PRODUCT FOR COMMERCIAL USE IN COVERED TERRITORY

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC - KARYOPHARM IS ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON FUTURE NET SALES OF XPOVIO IN COVERED TERRITORY

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC - PROMEDICO WILL RECEIVE EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO COMMERCIALIZE XPOVIO IN COVERED TERRITORY

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC - PROMEDICO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL REGULATORY FILINGS AND OBLIGATIONS REQUIRED FOR REGISTERING XPOVIO