BRIEF-Karyopharm Announces FDA Approval Of Xpovio (Selinexor) For Treatment Of Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

June 22 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* KARYOPHARM ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF XPOVIO® (SELINEXOR) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA (DLBCL)

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS - MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR SELINEXOR FOR RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY DLBCL PLANNED FOR SUBMISSION TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY IN 2021

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC - XPOVIO WILL BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY IN NEW INDICATION IN U.S.