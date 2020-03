BRIEF-Karyopharm Announces Phase 3 Boston Study Meets Primary Endpoint

March 2 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* KARYOPHARM ANNOUNCES PHASE 3 BOSTON STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA FOLLOWING ONE TO THREE PRIOR LINES OF THERAPY

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC - REGULATORY SUBMISSION PLANNED IN 2Q 2020; DATA TO BE SUBMITTED FOR PRESENTATION AT UPCOMING MEDICAL MEETINGS

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC - 47% INCREASE IN MEDIAN PFS ON SVD VERSUS VD

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC - BOSTON STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC - THERE WERE NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS ON SVD ARM AND THERE WAS NO IMBALANCE IN DEATHS BETWEEN TWO ARMS IN STUDY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: