BRIEF-Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data From Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor In Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma

April 30 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* KARYOPHARM ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 2B STORM STUDY EVALUATING SELINEXOR IN PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC - SELINEXOR CONTINUES TO DEMONSTRATE A PREDICTABLE AND MANAGEABLE TOLERABILITY PROFILE

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY PLANS TO SUBMIT A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC - REGARDING STORM STUDY’S PRIMARY OBJECTIVE, ORAL SELINEXOR ACHIEVED A 25.4% OVERALL RESPONSE RATE

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANS TO SUBMIT A MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY IN EARLY 2019

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTING TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN BOSTON STUDY BY END OF 2018, WITH TOP-LINE DATA ANTICIPATED IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: