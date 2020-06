June 24 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* KARYOPHARM ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF XPOVIO® (SELINEXOR) PHASE 2B SADAL STUDY RESULTS IN THE LANCET HAEMATOLOGY

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS-MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR SELINEXOR FOR RR DLBCL IS PLANNED FOR SUBMISSION TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY IN 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: