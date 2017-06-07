BRIEF-Karyopharm doses first patient in pivotal phase 3 boston study

June 7 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* Karyopharm doses first patient in pivotal phase 3 boston study evaluating selinexor in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

* Karyopharm-Expects to include over 100 clinical sites internationally in boston study, to complete enrollment in 2018, with top-line data anticipated in 2019

* Karyopharm therapeutics inc- intend to use boston study data to support an nda filing for selinexor for treatment of relapsed or refractory myeloma