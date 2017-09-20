BRIEF-Karyopharm reports positive data from ongoing cancer drug study

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

* Karyopharm announces successful outcome from phase 2 portion of phase 2/3 seal study evaluating selinexor in patients with previously treated advanced dedifferentiated liposarcoma

* Karyopharm Therapeutics - ‍phase 3 portion of 2/3 seal​ study commenced; expanded to include North America, Europe, expected to enroll up to 222 patients

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - ‍top-line of data expected by end of 2019 for 2/3 seal study​

* Karyopharm Therapeutics - ‍FDA has confirmed its acceptance of proposed phase 3 seal study design, including PFS primary endpoint