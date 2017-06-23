FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Karyopharm says top-line data from SADAL study expected in second half of 2018
#Market News
June 23, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Karyopharm says top-line data from SADAL study expected in second half of 2018

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc says with additional responders, median duration of response remains greater than 7 months

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - top-line data from SADAL study expected in second half of 2018

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - updated Phase 2b SADAL data in relapsed or refractory DLBCL

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - ‍observed responses continue to be durable, with a median DOR of greater than 7 months, including prolonged complete responses​

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - 60mg dose continues to be well tolerated with a low incidence of grade 3 or greater adverse events

* Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc - 60mg treatment arm is enrolling on track, and look forward to reporting top-line data from SADAL study in second half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

