May 1 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* COMMENCEMENT OF A REGISTERED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $125 MILLION IN SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF SELINEXOR

* TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO CONTINUE ESTABLISHING COMMERCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE FOR POTENTIAL LAUNCH OF SELINEXOR IN U.S.