May 5 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC - ENTERED AMENDMENT TO OPEN MARKET SALE AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 17, 2018

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC - MAY OFFER AND SELL SHARES HAVING ADDITIONAL OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $100 MILLION Source text: [bit.ly/2A3iStK] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)