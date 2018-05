BRIEF-Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.78

May 10 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* KARYOPHARM REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS RECENT PROGRESS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.78

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PLANS TO SUBMIT NDA REQUESTING ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR SELINEXOR IN PENTA-REFRACTORY MYELOMA DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS - ORAL SELINEXOR ACHIEVES 25.4% ORR AND MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE OF 4.4 MONTHS IN PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MYELOMA