BRIEF-Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.80

March 15 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* KARYOPHARM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS RECENT PROGRESS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.65 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PHASE 2B STORM STUDY EVALUATING SELINEXOR IN PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MYELOMA REMAINS ON TRACK

* TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 2B STORM STUDY EXPECTED END OF APRIL 2018

* KARYOPHARM - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017, INCLUDING RESTRICTED CASH, TOTALED $176.4 MILLION, VERSUS $175.5 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2016

* EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH AT LEAST Q1 2019

* QTRLY LICENSE AND OTHER REVENUE $1.5 MILLION VERSUS $ 47,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)