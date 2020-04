April 7 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* KARYOPHARM TO EVALUATE LOW DOSE SELINEXOR AS A POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS WITH COVID-19

* BOSTON SNDA SUBMISSION ON TARGET FOR Q2 2020

* KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS - CO'S CLINICAL PROGRAM IN COVID-19 IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPACT TIMING OR PRIORITIZATION OF OTHER KEY CO MILESTONES