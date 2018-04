April 10 (Reuters) - Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc:

* KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* EXPECTS TO REPORT TOP-LINE DATA FROM STORM STUDY AT END OF APRIL 2018