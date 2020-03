March 9 (Reuters) - Kasbah Resources Ltd:

* PRESENT SCENARIO DUE TO COVID-19 WILL HAVE IMPACT ON CO’S ABILITY TO SUCCESSFULLY SECURE PROJECT FUNDING, STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

* ONGOING DELAYS IN DELIVERY OF JAPANESE ECA BACKED FINANCE PACKAGE DRIVEN BY THE CO’S JV PARTNERS IN ACHMMACH TIN PROJECT

* PRESENT SCENARIO DUE TO COVID-19 WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON FIND CORPORATE OPPORTUNITIES FOR BUSINESSOF CO IN SHORT TO MEDIUM TERM