BRIEF-Kasen International Holdings Ltd Updates Impact of Coronavirus on Co

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Kasen International Holdings Ltd :

* UPDATE IN RELATION TO- RECENT OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS

* MANUFACTURING WORK IN GROUP’S FACTORY IN HAINING HAS RESUMED SINCE 14 FEB

* CO STILL IN TALKS WITH RELEVANT LOCAL GOVERNMENT FOR DETAILED PLAN FOR UNITS IN HAINAN, JIANGSU AND JILIN, ETC TO RESUME WORK

* EXPECTED THAT ALL SUBSIDARIES IN HAINAN, JAINGSU AND JILIN WILL RESUME WORK GRADUALLY IN DUE COURSE