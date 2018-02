Feb 13 (Reuters) - Kaspersky Lab -

* UNCOVERED ‘IN THE WILD’ ATTACKS BEING CARRIED OUT BY NEW PIECE OF MALWARE USING ZERO-DAY VULNERABILITY IN TELEGRAM DESKTOP APP

* VULNERABILITY BEEN ACTIVELY EXPLOITED SINCE MARCH 2017 FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING FUNCTIONALITY, INCLUDING MONERO, ZCASH AND MORE Source text - bit.ly/2BVysal (Bengaluru Newsroom)