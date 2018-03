March 12 (Reuters) - Kaspersky Lab:

* KASPERSKY LAB SAYS ITS RESEARCHERS DISCOVERED “MULTIPLE SECURITY VULNERABILITIES” IN POPULAR SMART CAMERAS FREQUENTLY USED AS BABY MONITORS

* KASPERSKY LAB SAYS ACCORDING TO RESEARCH, UNCOVERED FLAWS IN CAMERAS COULD ALLOW ATTACKERS TO GET REMOTE ACCESS TO VIDEO, AUDIO FEEDS FROM CAMERAS

* KASPERSKY LAB SAYS ITS EXPERTS IDENTIFIED ALMOST 2,000 VULNERABLE CAMERAS WORKING ONLINE, BUT THESE WERE ONLY CAMERAS THAT HAD THEIR OWN IP ADDRESS

* KASPERSKY LAB SAYS REAL NUMBER OF VULNERABLE CAMERAS PLACED BEHIND ROUTERS AND FIREWALLS COULD ACTUALLY BE “SEVERAL TIMES HIGHER” THAN 2,000

* KASPERSKY LAB SAYS ITS RESEARCHERS FOUND UNDOCUMENTED FUNCTIONALITY, WHICH COULD BE USED BY CAMERA’S MANUFACTURER FOR FINAL PRODUCTION TEST PURPOSES

* KASPERSKY LAB SAYS VENDOR HAS NOW FIXED ISSUE IN THE CAMERAS AND REMOVED THE UNDOCUMENTED FUNCTIONALITY THAT KASPERSKY’S RESEARCHERS FOUND

* ‍KASPERSKY LAB​ SAYS ITS EXPERTS FOUND THAT THE WAY THE CAMERAS INTERACTED WITH CLOUD SERVICE WAS INSECURE & OPEN TO RELATIVELY EASY INTERFERENCE