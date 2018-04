BRIEF-Katanga Mining Announces Filing Of Freezing Order Against Kamoto Copper Company

April 27 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd:

* KATANGA MINING ANNOUNCES FILING OF FREEZING ORDER AGAINST KAMOTO COPPER COMPANY

* SAYS VENTORA DEVELOPMENT SASU SERVED IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO FREEZING ORDER AGAINST KAMOTO COPPER, CO’S 75% OPERATING UNIT

* SAYS VENTORA ALLEGES KCC BREACHED AGREEMENT BETWEEN KCC, LA GÉNÉRALE DES CARRIÈRES ET DES MINES, AFRICA HORIZONS INVESTMENTS

* SAYS VENTORA ASSERTS IF ITS CLAIM FOR BREACH IS UPHELD IT WILL BE ENTITLED TO DAMAGES OF ABOUT $2.28 BILLION

* SAYS ASSESSING IMPACT OF FREEZING ORDER ON KCC’S OPERATIONS IN DRC

* SAYS NOTES THAT FREEZING ORDER MAY MATERIALLY ADVERSELY AFFECT KCC’S DRC OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: