Nov 18 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd:

* KATANGA MINING ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS OBTAINED RECEIPT FOR FINAL PROSPECTUS FOR RIGHTS OFFERING BACKSTOPPED BY GLENCORE TO FUND DEBT REPAYMENT

* KATANGA MINING LTD - OBTAINED A RECEIPT FOR FINAL PROSPECTUS TO PURCHASE COMMON SHARES OF CO TO RAISE CDN$7.68 BILLION