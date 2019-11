BRIEF-Katanga Mining Announces Rights Offering Backstopped By Glencore To Fund Debt Repayment

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd:

* KATANGA MINING ANNOUNCES RIGHTS OFFERING BACKSTOPPED BY GLENCORE TO FUND DEBT REPAYMENT

* KATANGA MINING LTD - COMPANY TO RAISE AN ESTIMATED CDN$7.6 BILLION UNDER DISCOUNTED RIGHTS OFFERING

* KATANGA MINING LTD - GLENCORE TO PROVIDE FULL STANDBY COMMITMENT

* KATANGA MINING LTD - US$5.8 BILLION IN DEBT OWED TO GLENCORE TO BE REPAID

* KATANGA MINING LTD - APPROXIMATELY US$1.5 BILLION RESIDUAL DEBT TO GLENCORE TO REMAIN OUTSTANDING UNTIL 2023

* KATANGA MINING LTD - GLENCORE IS NOT COMMITTING ANY NEW MONIES TO KATANGA AS A RESULT OF RIGHTS OFFERING