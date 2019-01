BRIEF-Katanga Mining Enters Into Management Services Agreement With Glencore International AG And Appoints New CEO And CFO

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd:

* KATANGA MINING ENTERS INTO MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG AND APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* DANNY CALLOW HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND DIRECTOR OF KATANGA

* PAUL SMITH HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF KATANGA

* DANNY CALLOW IS HEAD OF AFRICA COPPER OPERATIONS OF GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL

* CALLOW AND SMITH ARE BEING PROVIDED TO KATANGA BY GIAG PURSUANT TO MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT

* JOHNNY BLIZZARD, HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM JANUARY 16, 2019

* GRANT SBOROS, CURRENT CFO TO CONTINUE ROLE AS SITE CFO OF SUBSIDIARY, KAMOTO COPPER COMPANY SA

* PAUL SMITH IS HEAD OF STRATEGY OF GLENCORE PLC