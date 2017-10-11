FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Katanga mining provides status update
October 11, 2017 / 10:05 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Katanga mining provides status update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Katanga Mining Ltd

* Katanga Mining provides status update

* Katanga Mining Ltd - ‍expects to complete review and make filings of Q2 financial statements on or before November 14, 2017, rather than October 15​

* Katanga Mining Ltd - ‍confirms it is not aware of any material changes to quantitative guidance regarding restatement provided on Aug 14, 2017​

* Katanga Mining Ltd - review of certain of company’s past accounting by independent directors is ongoing​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

